John "Dale" Dunham, age 86 of Princeton, MN, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Meadows on Fairview in Wyoming, MN.

Funeral Services held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton with Pastor Mike Pancoast officiating. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.