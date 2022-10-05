John "Dale" Dunham, age 86 of Princeton, MN, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Meadows on Fairview in Wyoming, MN.
Funeral Services held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton with Pastor Mike Pancoast officiating. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.
John Dale Dunham was born April 6, 1936, in Marshall, MN, the second of four sons to Lorne "Bob" K. Dunham and Iva E. (Hill) Dunham. In 1949, the family moved to St. Louis Park and then to Mason City, IA, where Dale graduated in 1955.
In August 1955, Dale joined the Air Force and was discharged in 1963.
While stationed in Reno, NV, Dale met Patricia A. Riley in December 1956. They married on May 25, 1957. In August 1960, their purpose in life (Kathy) was born while stationed in Minot, ND.
Pat and Dale bought their first home in Princeton, MN, and moved in over the 4th of July weekend 1966. While on an evening walk, they met Eldon and Myrna Kobbervig and after this conversation agreed to take a position on the Public Utilities staff in the generation plant under the supervision of Harold Steppuhn. Dale always said that Harold was the smartest and most common a person he ever knew.
In the early 70s, Pat and Dale bought the Sears Catalog Store from Roger Cartwright. In 1990, Sears decided to close their catalog operations, and Dale returned to the Utility to supervise generation. While in that position and the announcement that Harold was retiring as General Manager, the commission offered the position to Dale. He held the job until retiring in April 2002.
In 2003, Dale was hired by Tom Williams as a Director's Assistant for Williams-Hanson-Kaun Funeral Homes. The business eventually became Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes under the direction of Doug and Debbie Dingmann, who are now full owners. Dale always said this was his finest job with total satisfaction in all aspects.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Clifford and Ruth Riley; daughter, Kathy; brothers, David and Gary; and sister-in-law, Pat Riley.
Dale is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat; brother, Lorne (Carol) of College Station, TX; sisters-in-law, Susan of White Bear Lake and Geraldine of Lake Villa, IL; brother-in-law, Robert (Bob) Riley of Bloomington; son-in-law, Gary Breseman of St. Michael; grandsons, Chris (Katie) Powers of Hugo and Jon Powers of Columbia Heights; granddaughters, Corey Breseman of St. Michael and Jenna Breseman of Orlando, FL; and many friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton (Endowment Fund) or Princeton Lions Club (LCIF).
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.