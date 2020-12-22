Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for John Carl Bost, age 70 of Forest Lake, who passed away on November 28 at the University of Minnesota Hospital, Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton. John was born on July 18, 1950, in Princeton to the late Hank and Alice Bost. He attended and graduated from Princeton High School. John married Lorretta Leen on April 3, 1971. He worked in the logging industry. John enjoyed creating things through woodworking, being outside doing yard work, and was a farm boy who liked to be on the tractor. John is survived by his wife, Lorretta of Forest Lake; daughter, Wendy (Mike) Kealy of Forest Lake; son, Bill Bost of Forest Lake; and two grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings.

