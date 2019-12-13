John Arthur Hill

Lover of people, pets, the outdoors and all things beautiful, John A. Hill was finally able to let go of his pain in his home as he wished on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, holding the hand of his loving wife Jane and surrounded by family. John was a survivor of so many health and physical challengers over the span of his adult life, always winning, always pushing forward in strength, love and gratitude. John was born in Duluth, MN on March 19, 1935, the oldest of four children of John A. Hill Sr. and Elaise (Parris) Hill. His parents and dear sister Dorothy left this earth before him to get a spot in heaven ready. John was a lieutenant in the United States Navy, worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, the city of Duluth, the Minnesota Senate, the City of Hibbing, the City of Milaca, Spirit Mountain in Duluth, and so many other public and private organizations. John earned a master’s degree in International Relations, was an avid reader and a brilliant man. What can you say about a man who was so dearly loved by all who crossed his path? That he was kind, understanding, compassionate, and genuine. This man, who made a bubble bath for his wife every night after work when she was expecting their child. This man, who brought flowers every week home for her. This man, who cooked “Sunday dinner” for his children and grandchildren every week. This man, who befriended and valued all around him; the UPS delivery person, the mail carrier, the pet groomer, and the refuse collector with gifts every Christmas. This man, who was grateful for every breath and every sunrise. This man, who never had an unkind word for anyone, and devoted his life to bringing happiness to uplift others. This man, who believed in kindness and gentleness for all God’s creatures, generous in charity and grace. He was easy to love. Grieving this loss is his wife of nearly 36 years Jane; children: Christopher (Cheryl) Hill, Catherine (Andrew) Sill, James Hill, Leah (Robert) Diederich, Elaise (Ellie) Hill (David Mann); grandchildren: Bailey and Nick Sill, Austin and Allison Diederich, and Barrett and Shay Mann; brothers: Dick (Dawn) Hill and Donald Hill; his aunt Joanie Vincent; the Barrett family; nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, old and new friends; also, his treasured pets Boyd, Kate, Smokie, Sheldon and Baby Girl. Many, many thanks to family and friends who came to wish him well on his new journey before he left. A special shout out to Dr. Bruce Peterson and his nurse Jane at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Joselito Burgos of Aitkin and the lovely staff of Riverwood Hospital and clinics. If there is a heaven, John has earned a special place. Wait for us dear one. We will all see you soon when our work here is done. John will be remembered on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, 31 Minnesota Ave. S., Aitkin, MN. A gathering time will be from Noon until the 2 p.m. sharing of memories. Please bring a memory to share. Military honors will be provided by the Aitkin VFW and American Legion Posts. Burial will be in the Saron Cemetery. John’s last wish was to buy a drink of your choice on him, so following the service he will be hosting you at the Lakeview Bar and Grill on his beloved Dam Lake. As he would say to all “Be Safe.” Memorials preferred to John’s favorite (among many) charities, Scooby’s Animal Mission https://www.scoobysanimalmission.org or the Aitkin Food Shelf, or your choice.
John Arthur Hill
To plant a tree in memory of John Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.