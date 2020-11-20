Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Services will be held in late spring or summer for Joe Nelson, age 66 of Princeton, who passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Burial will be in Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery, Santiago, MN. Joe was born on January 24, 1954, to the late Alfred and Mabel (Johnson) Nelson in Princeton. Joe attended and graduated from Princeton High School in 1972. He worked for the Pentair company for over 40 years. Joe enjoyed his antique snowmobiles, motorcycles, going to Split Rock Light House on the North Shore, sharing his hobbies, visiting with friends and relatives, brain teasers, and eating his Mom's lutefisk and lefsa. Joe is survived by his sister, Phyllis Johnson; two nephews and their children; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and step-father, Elwood Anderson.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.