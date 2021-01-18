Joanne DeBoer, age 88, of Milaca, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 12 Noon on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Milaca Alliance Church. A private funeral service and burial will follow the visitation. Joanne Lynette Reed was born July 22, 1932 to Leo and Edith (Abrahamson) Reed in Minneapolis, MN. She was united in marriage to Robert DeBoer on October 29, 1950 in Milaca. Rob and Jo moved around a lot from California to Idaho and all around Minnesota, raising five children in the process. In 1969, they made their permanent home in Milaca. Joanne greatly enjoyed her time working at Presley Drug Store, Elim Home and the D.A.C. Jo had been very active in the Milaca Alliance Church and was a strong and faithful Christian and prayer warrior. She loved the Lord and spent time often in prayer. Rob and Jo spent many years pulling their camper to Arizona in the winter, numerous fishing trips to Canada with friends, and many other places. Jo loved spending time with her family and friends and daily visits with her “other half” and identical twin sister, Jan. She is survived by her husband, Rob, the love of her life for 70 years; their five children, Mike (Terry) DeBoer, Rob (Lois) DeBoer, Laurie (Mike) Maurer, Kerry (Cindy) DeBoer and Dawn (Greg) Moyer; 19 grandchildren, Chris, Julie, Matthew, Mark, Benjamin, Stephanie, Luke, John, Lisa, Ryan, Jared, Brandon, Sadie, Sara, Jonathan, Gretchen, Maranda, Lindsy and Beau and their spouses; 57 great-grandchildren; also by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Grant, Leo, George and Aaron; four sisters, Delores, Beatrice, Leona and Jan and great-grandson, Gabriel.
