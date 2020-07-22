Jerome E. Thomas

Jerome Edward Thomas, 88, of Dalbo passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis. He was born January 14, 1932 in Kanabec County, Minnesota to L. Ernest and Pauline (Salmer) Thomas. Jerome grew up in the Henriette and Quamba area. He attended school in Henriette and also Pine City high School. He played baseball for the Henriette city team. At the age of 16, he went to Lemon, SD to work at the John Riedy Farm. In August 1952, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Korea and was honorably discharged in July 1954. On May 24, 1957, he was united in marriage to Gladys Beckman in Mora. The couple moved to Hibbing and Jerome began working in the mines for Bennett Mining. He worked there from 1954 to 1960. In 1960, they moved to Dalbo where they purchased a home and raised their four children. Jerome farmed and drove the road grader for Wyanett Township for 27 years. He retired in 1991 when his son took over the farm. In his retirement, he remained in Dalbo and continued to help his son around the farm. Jerome enjoyed music and was self-taught on the accordion and brought much joy entertaining the family. He loved driving his heavy equipment and enjoyed creating the farmland using his Caterpillar dozer. He devoted his life to his family, blessing their lives with his ever-present love and care. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gladys in February 2014, brothers Leo and Kenneth Thomas, sister Gloria Amdahl. Jerome is survived by his children Delvin Thomas of Princeton, Julie (Bob) Bathke of Zimmerman, Ronald Thomas of Oak Park, Jerry Thomas of Dalbo; two grandchildren Daryl Bathke, Amanda (Joe) Mohs; two great-grandchildren Kyle and Alonna Mohs; brother Russell (Leella) Thomas of Henriette; as well as many other relatives and friends. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery on Friday, July 24, 2020. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
