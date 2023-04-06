Jere Siegersma

Jere L. Siegersma, age 80, passed away at home, Monday, April 3, 2023.

Jere was born in Milaca, MN on December 4, 1942 to Peter and Louise (Kiel) Siegersma. He grew up on a dairy farm, went to a one-room-school for much of his education, and graduated from Milaca High School in 1960. Jere joined the Navy when he was 17 years old and served on the USS Orleans Parish from 1960-1963, in charge of the engine room aboard the ship. After his service, Jere attended Dunwoody Industrial Institute in Minneapolis from 1964-1966. In 1965, Jere married Sandra Egge at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. After completing his education at Dunwoody, Jere began his 38-year career at the Trane Research and Development Laboratory in La Crosse, WI. Initially working as a Technician, he then moved on to be Supervisor in the Compressor Section of the Lab, retiring in 2004. Jere's pride and joy were his many grandchildren, attending their events and watching them grow. He loved woodworking, gardening, and helping his children with various projects. If there was someone in need, he was always one of the first ones to show up and assist.

