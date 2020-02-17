Funeral services for Jennie DeJoode, age 97, of Milaca, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. Interment will follow at Pease Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Jennie Hermina DeJoode was born July 19, 1922 to Peter and Hermina (Kooiman) Scheer in Valley Springs, SD. She was united in marriage to Cornelius DeJoode on September 28, 1940. They made their home in Grand Rapids, MI and later moved back to Jasper, MN. Jennie was a homemaker and she also worked at a poultry factory. They later moved to Milaca and farmed until her husband’s death in 1975. Jennie then moved into town and did general cleaning for businesses and homes until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. Jennie passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Milaca Elim Home. She is survived by her children, Teunis DeJoode and Nella Olson; grandchildren, Jason DeJoode, Sheila DeJoode, Ernie Olson III, Linnea (Roger) Schraut and Eric (Rita) Olson; 11 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; one great-great-great grandchild; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius; brother, Arie Scheer; sisters, Anna Block and Gertrude Haan; an infant sister; son-in-law, Ernest Olson, Jr.; infant great-grandson; and great-grandson, Ashley Schraut.
