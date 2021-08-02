Jeffrey Kerwin

Jeffrey Todd Kerwin, age 54, passed away unexpectedly from pneumonia and COPD at Nebraska Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska on July 17, 2021. On November 20, 1966, a beautiful little blond, blue-eyed boy arrived who would unite two families: the Kris Kaser family and the family of William and Dona Kerwin. He excelled both academically and physically while attending schools in Milaca and Onamia, MN. For eight consecutive years, he received perfect attendance awards while attending Sunday School at the First United Methodist Church of Milaca. As an active 4-H member, he received many ribbons and awards for his accomplishments. He attended a Twins game on a school trip and from that time on he remained a loyal and dedicated fan of the Twins and Vikings. In 1978, his family moved to Rawlins, Wyoming. Here he graduated from Rawlins High School and married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Adams. To this union two beautiful sons were born, Brendan and Cameron. His sons were the joy of his life. Later, adding to that joy was his beloved daughter-in-law Sarah and his four adorable grandchildren True Lee, Jaxon Hayze, Demi Lou, and Elijah Allen. After graduating from the Certified School of Welding in Casper, Wyoming, Jeff was offered a management job with Kentucky Fried Chicken in Laramie, WY. He spent many years with KFC which took him throughout Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota. Tiring of moving, he went to work for the Department of Corrections in Colorado. Finally, in 2007, he landed his dream job with Union Pacific, often commenting on the wonderful times spent with his co-workers. Jeff’s greatest joy in life was his family, followed by watching Vikings games, fishing, riding his Harley, time spent with his UP co-workers, and staying in contact with his friends from Rawlins. Those who loved Jeff will remember him for his kindness, his endearing sense of humor, and the twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes. Jeff is survived by his wife Gail of Plattsmouth, NE; sons Brendan (Sarah) Kerwin of Shelton, WA, Cameron Kerwin of Shelton, WA; step-daughter Kalie Tipton of Plattsmouth, NE, and step-son; mother Dona Kerwin of Milaca, MN; birthmother Kris (Wess) Kaser of St. Cloud, MN; step-mother Genevieve Kerwin of Onamia, MN; grandmother Mary Lou Anderson of Lino Lakes, MN; siblings Bill (Terri) Kerwin of Onamia, MN, Debby (Joel) Anderson of Mora, MN, Sheryl (Shawn) Pederson of Milaca, MN; grandchildren, True Lee Kerwin, Jaxon Hayze Kerwin, Demi Lou Kerwin, Elijah Allen Kerwin and Sam Tipton; aunts Karen Huddleston, Marge Vogel, Kelli Damiani of Lino Lakes, MN, Jean Jernigan of Bowie, TX, Debra Carpenter of Shoreview, MN; nephews, and nieces Randy (Hayley) Anderson, Jessica (Thomas) Noehring, Codee (Kaleb) Kamrowski, Aspen Anderson, Jonathan Anderson, Brett Husman, Sarah Husman, Tyson Pederson, Julianna Hernandez, Rowen Kamrowski and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father William Kerwin II; grandparents Alex and Myrtle Mathison, William and Bridget Kerwin; uncles Rusty O’Connor of Glen Ellyn, IL, Gene Huddleston, Joe Kerwin, Dennis Kerwin, Bob Kerwin; aunt Betty (Charles) Gabbard.
