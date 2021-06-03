Jeffrey "Jeff" Peter Morson

Jeffrey Peter Morson, 64, passed away May 24, 2021 at home of natural causes. Jeff was born in New Hampton, IA on November 10, 1956 to Francis and Eva Morson and grew up in Alta Vista, IA until his family moved to Kasson, MN in 1968. He graduated from Kasson- Mantorville High School. Jeff began his career in the hospitality business at the Hubbell House while still in high school. He then cooked, managed and opened restaurants for Hoffman House, Magnolia, MamaLu’s, ChiChi’s, and Chevys traveling the US and Canada. Jeff left the corporate world in 2005 and found his home at Long Siding. He had a love of horses, playing pool, and putting on the car show. But more than that, he focused on the staff and patrons of Long Siding, and cherished the friends he made over the years, many becoming like family to him. Jeff is survived by brothers Michael (Ann Deets) and Gregory (Lisa Simons-Smith) and sister Leone Schultz; nieces Michelle Morson, Kristi Schultz (Adam Joachim), Emily Schultz (Tim Helmbrecht); nephew Casey Schultz; and great-nephew Cole Joachim. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Roweena Morson. A Celebration of Life will be held at Long Siding Bar and Grill June 26, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
