Jeffrey D. Mattila, age 34 of St. Cloud, MN, passed away following a short battle with cancer on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
A Celebration of Jeffrey's Life will be held following a Graveside Service on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Baldwin Cemetery, Princeton.
Jeffrey Dean was born to Sandra Mattila on March 31, 1988. He was the youngest of five children. A silly, fun, and playful child, Jeffrey did not particularly enjoy school or his special education classes. He loved his grandma and grandpa immensely and spent a lot of time visiting them and his aunt, Diane. He considered himself a serious YouTuber and enjoyed countless hours playing PS4, PS5, and his Xbox. He had many friends and his roommate, Tony, was as close to him as a brother.
Jeffrey will be deeply missed by his mother, Sandy Mattila; daughter, Jenna Titrud of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Scott (Tina) Mattila of Brainerd, Tammy Sellman of Chisago Lakes, Jennifer Sellman of Wadena, and Matthew Sellman of California; grandmother, Jackie Mattila of Zimmerman; aunt, Julie (Nathan) Burchette of Nevada; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Betty Jacobson; his grandpa, Dean Mattila; and his aunt, Diane Freese.
