Jeffery Scott Myers was born on December 16, 1955, to Phillip and Lola (Flor) Myers in Mora, Minnesota. In his youth, Jeff helped his family by working on their dairy farm. After graduating from Hinckley-Finlayson High School, Jeff found his passion in working as a diesel mechanic on farm equipment. His work was very important to him, and you could often find him in his shop making sure his clients always had working equipment. Jeff walked strongly in his faith and spirituality, and he enjoyed reading the Bible daily. Jeff passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home in Princeton. He will be laid to rest at his favorite lake in Butte, Montana. He will be missed by all who knew him. Jeff is survived by his daughters, Stacy (Chief) Croy of Cameron, MT and Tiffany Myers of Ennis, MT; grandchildren, Brady (Bailey) Croy, Tracer Croy, Mackenzie Boyko, and Chevy Boyko; great-grandson, Stetson Croy; and good friends, Dan and Caleb. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Johnny.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.