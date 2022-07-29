A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeff Kollar, age 56, of Milaca, will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Visitation held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Also, one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will held at the church cemetery.
Jeffery Charles Kollar was born February 15, 1966 to Frank and Genevieve (Burnett) Kollar in Princeton, Minnesota. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1984. He married Roxane June Dehler on March 16, 1985. They have three children: Stephanie Marie, Julie Ann, and Trumond John.
He milked cows for 26 years. Throughout those years, he was a meat cutter and butcher. Most recently, he butchered for Foley Locker. He was a carpenter at Quality Drywall for 13 years. He was a passionate farmer, loved deer hunting with his family and had a sense of humor like no one else. He also enjoyed spending time with family, jet skiing, fishing, and laughing around the bonfire.
Jeff was strong in his faith and a devout husband. He will always be remembered as a beloved "Papa" to his children and grandchildren.
Jeff passed away July 28, 2022 at M Health Fairview University in Minneapolis.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 37 years, Roxane of Milaca; two daughters, Stephanie (Adam) Dullinger of Cold Spring, and Julie (Josh) Ruis of New Prague; one son, Trumond (Jamie) Kollar of Princeton; grandkids, Aiva, Leara, Kaeda, Madeline, Leo, Charles, Josephine, Evelyth, and Reid; mother, Genevieve; siblings, Ivan (Maggie), Carl (Lisa), and Roy (Lisa); many brothers and sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; mother and father-in-law; aunts and uncles.
