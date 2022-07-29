A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeff Kollar, age 56, of Milaca, will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Visitation held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Also, one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will held at the church cemetery.

Jeffery Charles Kollar was born February 15, 1966 to Frank and Genevieve (Burnett) Kollar in Princeton, Minnesota. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1984. He married Roxane June Dehler on March 16, 1985. They have three children: Stephanie Marie, Julie Ann, and Trumond John.

