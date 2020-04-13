Jeff "ABE" Abel

Jeffrey E. Abel, 67, of Lawler, passed away April 9, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial services to be determined at a later date. Jeff was born September 14, 1952 to Edwin and Marian (Lunn) Abel, in Mankato, MN. The family moved to the Princeton area in 1957. Jeff attended school in Milaca through 9th grade and graduated from North Mankato High. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Abe worked a variety of jobs, including Smith Systems, truck driver, and his most enjoyable job as a heavy equipment operator on a gold mine in Alaska. He talked often of the incredible scenery and the places he visited while there. Over the years, he owned a number of older British motorcycles, spending the summers riding with his brothers and friends, and occasional rides with Mom, on her own motorcycle. He loved the outdoors, spending lots of time hunting, fishing, and trail riding on his ATV. He enjoyed looking for those “hard to get to lakes,” trying to hook that big one, and going on a number of hunting/fishing trips up North with his friend Mike. Abe loved to read and had many books on military history. He particularly enjoyed reading about the Civil War. He spent many winter nights reading his volumes of World Book of Encyclopedia. FOR THOSE OF US WHO KNEW HIM BEST LIFE GOT ROUGH, HE NEEDED REST ENJOYING LIFE, UNTIL IT BEGAN TO FAIL TRYING TO KEEP GOING, TO NO AVAIL UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN, IN HELL OR HEAVEN SAVE US A SHOT, OF THAT “OLD # SEVEN” Jeff is survived by brothers and sisters, Jon, Jane, Joel (Patricia) and Jan; nephews Cory (Nicole), Travis (Natalie), and niece Megan (Jesse); many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Marian Abel.
