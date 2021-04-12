Jeanne Dorothy Burma passed away peacefully at the Mora Wellia Hospital on April 8, 2021 with her husband by her side. She was born December 16, 1948 at Milaca Hospital to Arthur and Lorraine (Malisheske) Frerich. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1966 and St. Frances School of Nursing in 1969. She worked as a registered nurse in Florida, Pennsylvania, Twin Cities, Princeton, Onamia and St. Cloud Hospital. She was a home health care nurse in Foley and St. Cloud when she retired in 2011. She was also a working member of the Nursing Association. She married Eugene Burma on October 2, 1976 in Big Lake, MN. They lived together on the farm in the Milaca area where they raised their three sons: Mathew, Robert, and David. Jeanne was an avid master gardener. She sold U-Pick strawberries for years along with selling vegetables at the Farmers Markets while raising their sons. She loved to can all of their canning vegetables; and she always shared the garden produce with family and friends. She had lots of flowers around the homestead. Jeanne’s favorite time was with the grandkids, teaching them how to cook and bake, quilt, sew, and grow plants in the greenhouse and garden for the family. Jeanne was very active by making quilts with, and for, all the kids and grandkids, along with donating them to the churches, veterans and charities. She loved playing cards, daily walks with family and neighbors, working on puzzles and she loved to help others with projects. She has traveled to Europe and all around the USA. Jeanne is survived by her husband Eugene; sons, Mathew (Amy) and Robert (Ariel); grandchildren, Blayne, Athena, Addison, Brayden, Benjamin, Brannon and OraLynne; brothers, Arthur Frerich, Ralph (Sandy) Frerich and Richard (Nancy Laviolette) Frerich; sisters, Juanita Frerich, Kay (Rodney) Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lorraine Frerich; father and mother-in-law, Darold and Patricia Burma; and beloved son, David. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
