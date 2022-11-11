Jeanette Hanenburg, age 86, of Milaca, passed away November 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Milaca United Methodist Church. Interment followed at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Jeanette was born January 31, 1936 to Carl "Hjalmer" and Agnes "Winifred" (Swanson) Stromberg in Borgholm Township. She attended Burnhelm School District 50 through 8th grade and graduated from Milaca High School in 1953. She began her working career in high school at the Nordic Café as a waitress and cook, where her love of cooking took shape.
After high school graduation, Jeanette began working at the First National Bank of Milaca, where she worked for 43 years. She began her career in Bookkeeping, and later worked on the Teller Line, becoming the Head Teller. Her last years before retirement were spent in New Accounts where she later became the Supervisor. Working at the bank was one of her greatest joys as she was able to connect with and help many people. After retirement, she led the First National Bank of Milaca Prime Timers Club on many excursions and outings creating lasting memories.
In August 1956, she was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" DeHart and resided in Foreston where they owned the Foreston Oil Company. To this union, two sons were born, Steven and David.
Jeanette was a member of the Milaca United Methodist Church, where she held many positions within the United Women. She taught Sunday School and was chairman of the building committee for a new church.
Jeanette was a lifetime member of the Hansen-Hayes American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary and the Siemers-Hakes VFW Post 10794 Auxiliary. She could often be found in the kitchen cooking for friends, the legion, church, and other events.
In her free time, Jeanette enjoyed playing and calling bingo, camping, golfing, bowling, sewing, cooking, playing cards, and traveling. She often talked about her trip to Sweden where she was able to experience where her heritage began.
Jeanette is survived by her sons, Steven (Colleen) of Avon, MN and David (Jane) of Foreston, MN; grandchildren, Darrell of Avon, MN, Chad (Kelly) of DeForest, WI, Mark (Bethany) of Billings, MT, Daniel (Jessica) of Surprise, AZ, Sheila (Kyle) Gates of Brookshire, TX, and Megan of Foreston, MN; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Hadley, Charles, Nora, Grayson, and Hannah; sister, Joanne (Earl) Herman of Florida; sister-in-law, Lois Stromberg of Milaca and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charles DeHart, Dale Helmen, and Andrew Hanenburg; and brother, Philip Stromberg.
