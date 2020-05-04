Jean Marie Larsen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 62. A private family funeral was held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Interment followed at Forest Hill Cemetery. A public memorial will be held when COVID 19 restrictions are lifted. The family requests that cards be sent to Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home, 260 Central Ave. S., Milaca, MN 56353 and they will be forwarded to the family. Jean was born June 27, 1957 to Vernon and June (Swanson) Koch in Milaca, MN. She attended grade school in Foreston, MN and graduated from Milaca High School. She married her high school sweetheart Michael Larsen on August 31, 1974. He was the love of her life for over 45 years. Together they made their home in Milaca where they enjoyed traveling, camping, watching sunsets at the cabin, taking long walks and spending time together all while raising two children, Michelle and Neil. He never left her side. Jean worked at the Foley Nursing home while attending High School. After graduating, she sold Home Interiors and provided in-home daycare. In 1980, Jean started her career in the family hardware store which she later took over operations in 1985. Her passion for the community was evident in her work. Jean was a successful and smart business owner and was an industry pioneer. In 2003, she expanded the business and Koch’s Hardware became one of the largest female-owned Hardware Stores in the state. Jean always prided herself on having whatever anyone needed or wanted. She loved what she did and was always thankful for the community’s support. Jean was a woman of deep faith. She found joy in spreading God’s message. She was an active member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed. She served on various boards, taught and organized Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and attended Bible studies. Jean enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She had a special knack for cooking. Her family will miss her delicious meals that were prepared with love. Jean enjoyed being outdoors gardening and planting flowers in her flower gardens. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. She loved nothing more than to watch them participate in their school activities and to have them close by her side. Grandma was an important part of their lives and she put great thought into making each birthday and holiday special for them. She will always be remembered for making everyone feel welcome and loved. She had a generous heart, strong faith, and a warm smile. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Mike; children Michelle (Basil) Meixell and Neil Larsen (Jennifer Thene) both of Milaca; grandchildren, Elyse, Megan, Noah, Nick, McKinlie, and Brynnlie; sisters, Julie (Jerry) Nelson of Aitkin, Joline (Larry) Molstad of St. Cloud, Janet (Roger) Ryan of Milaca, Janelle (Bill) Fogel of Milaca and brother-in-law Chuck VanDonsel of Foreston. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and June Koch; sister, Joyce VanDonsel and nephews, Chad Broschofsky and Jon Molstad.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.