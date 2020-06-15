Jean Marie Larsen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 62.  Memorial service will be held from 2-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Milaca. A reception will follow the service from 2:30-5 p.m. at the church on Saturday.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.