Long-time Princeton, MN, resident Jean Hoffman (nee Carruth), age 90, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, at the Princeton Caley House. Jean was born on December 1, 1929, in Benson, MN, the first of three children to Clinton and Catherine (Monahan) Carruth. Jean was married for 63 years to her loving husband, Lou, who passed away in 2017. She is survived by four sons, John (Brenda) of Stillwater, MN, Tom (Krista) of Brainerd, MN, Bill (Rebecca) of Amery, WI, and Jeff of Backus, MN. Jean was extremely proud that her legacy will live on through her nine grandchildren, Matt (Lori), Sarah (Karl), Robert, Quinn, Logan (Erin), Thea (Kevin), Jacob (Diana), Isaac (Elizabeth), and Madelyn. She also has five great-granddaughters and one great-grandson (Brooke, Lily, Amy, Sophia, Layla, and Cal). Jean was raised in Danvers, MN. She graduated from Benson High School in 1947 and then enrolled at the Minnesota Business School in Minneapolis. It was during that time Jean met and married Lou in December 1953. They resided in St. Louis Park for a time and, in 1958, Jean and Lou relocated to Princeton where dad began his law practice and mom began a legacy of civic and community involvement. She and Lou were among the founders of the Princeton Golf Course, with mom doing payroll and keeping the books for many years. She also loved playing in the Women’s Golf League on Wednesday mornings. Jean had a passion for public school education and was always involved in her kids’ education. She was a proud member of the Princeton School Board for several terms and served on the Board of Directors for the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) for a part of that time. Jean was always an active member at St. Edward’s Catholic Church (now Christ Our Light) and made sure her five children were in church each week along with going to Confession on Saturday. Early in her marriage she was active in Princeton’s Civic Betterment Club. She promoted Princeton as the “City of Flowers” and demanded that her sons help the Princeton Legion put up all the flags on Memorial Day, Flag Day, and the 4th of July in town along Highways 169 and 95. Jean had a passion for Princeton Legion baseball and followed her sons all over the state to support them. She and Lou were always strong supporters to create a vibrant downtown. Jean was smart (she had a photographic memory), articulate, independent, and driven. She had many, many friends. She used her gifts to enhance the community of Princeton. Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lou, and her beloved daughter, Amy. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Clinton (Short) and Catherine (Kitty) Carruth, brother, Jerry Carruth, and sister, Jayne Ferry. Jean loved Princeton and made it known to the family she wanted to make the Caley House her final home. She had been residing at Caley for the past three years and loved living there. It is hard to articulate the incredible love and care she received from the Caley staff. For the past year the Fairview Hospice staff also provided unmatched love and care. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held later. There will be a graveside celebration for immediate family. Her ashes will be buried at Oak Knoll Cemetery alongside Lou and Amy. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be directed to Caley House, Christ Our Light Catholic Church, or ISD #477 (all in Princeton).
