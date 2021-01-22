Jay Russell Wollum was born in Minneapolis, MN on July 24, 1962 to Russell and Lois (Swensen) Wollum. He moved to Milaca at the age of 4 and grew up on the farm with his parents and five siblings. He grew up farming and delivering the Star Tribune newspaper for many years. He later worked at the Milaca Building Center for 20 years. He has three loving daughters that are his pride and joy and he did everything for them. He loved his family, traveling, visiting Florida to see his grandsons, watching the Minnesota Twins, and going to the Minnesota State Fair every year with his kids. He was always in the “Christmas Spirit.” He was a very well-respected member in the community and everyone that knew him, loved him. He was a quiet and gentle soul with a giving heart. He suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on January 19, 2021. He left behind his children, Tiffany (Brian) Keeler, Cassie (Dylon) Turner and Nicole Wollum, along with two grandsons, Jaydon and Ripson Turner and many other relatives and friends. Jay is welcomed to heaven by his parents and many other beloved family and friends. We will be celebrating his life at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. with a private ceremony to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in his name to Trinity Lutheran Church of Milaca.
