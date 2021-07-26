Funeral services for Jay Hakes, age 85, of Milaca, will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Milaca. Interment with full military honors will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 9 -11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Jay Gilbert Hakes was born April 3, 1936 in Winthrop, IA to Wallace and Emma (Larsen) Hakes. He moved with his family to a farm north of Foreston at the age of six months, then to a farm in Borgholm Township where he attended District 48 Country School. He attended 2nd grade in Milaca, then Hayland District 25 Country School, where he graduated in 1949. That fall, the family moved to Riverdale, ND then to Williston, ND, where he completed his high school education. Jay joined the North Dakota Army National Guard, doing active service at Fort Leonardwood, MO, Fort Devens, MA and Schofield Barracks, HI. He was honorably discharged in October 1955. Jay married Ethel Adema on June 26, 1959 and to this union three sons were born: David, Daniel and Donald. Jay attended the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture and graduated with the class of 1960. He farmed at home for several years and worked for farmers. He also worked at Princeton Mill and Elevator and Fingerhut. Jay worked construction building pole barns and silos for Berman & Westman Trucking, hauling grains. He also operated a service station selling Sinclair, Mobil and Texaco. Jay was a member of the First Baptist Church of Milaca for 65 years. He served the Lord in many jobs and loved Jesus. Jay loved to travel with the love of his life, Ethel, to many places such as: Alaska, Florida, Bahamas, Arizona, Washington DC, Mexico, Hawaii, California, Haiti, Canada, North Dakota, Jamaica and Washington State. Jay passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at Fairview Southdale in Edina. He is survived by his wife, Ethel; sons, David (Karen) of North Port, FL, Daniel (Lisa) of Milaca and Donald (Jayme) of Eyota; grandchildren, Jonathan (Stacey) Hakes of North Branch, Mark Hakes of Duluth, Daniel (Becky) Hakes of North Branch, Lindsay (Bryan) Hanenburg o Blaine, Dylan Hakes of Milaca, Nick Hakes of Cloquet and Ben Hakes of Noel, MO; great-grandson, Weston; also by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.