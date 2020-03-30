Janice Joy Anderson (Hanson) was born on May 16, 1928 to Orion and Myrtle Hanson, and passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. Growing up, Janice loved to spend time with her friends and spent her teenage years going to the movie theater to see the latest Hollywood productions, and dancing with friends out at Bud’s Place and the Kitten Club, passions she maintained throughout her life. After graduating from Princeton High School in 1946, Janice continued her education at the Charles T. Miller Hospital in St. Paul where she became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1948. Janice was a bedside nurse at Princeton Community Hospital for over 40 years, until her retirement in 1989. Janice enjoyed caring for her patients and was a comforting caregiver to her many patients throughout the years. In 1949, Janice married the love of her life, Russell Anderson. Janice loved to tell the story of how they met at the Dunn Memorial Bridge in Princeton, while hitchhiking. They shared 58 years of marriage together, until Russell’s death in 2008. During her retirement, Janice and Russ enjoyed many travels together, especially to Las Vegas where they traveled dozens of times in the 1970’s. She also enjoyed horse racing and visited many of the tracks in the United States, including a trip to the Kentucky Derby. Janice chronicled her adventures in scrapbooks and photo albums, and those who knew her have likely seen at least one or two, as she loved to share her memories with others. After Russell’s death, Janice continued to travel with her children and friends, taking several road trips and bus trips across the U.S. Janice loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and recently, great-grandchildren. Janice was known for her sweet and easy going personality, and never had a bad word to say about anyone. She loved caring for her plants and flowers and watching the birds and squirrels play in her family home on the north side of Princeton, where she spent nearly all of her 91 years- she loved her home. During her last years and days of life, Janice would say that she had a good life and lived during the best times. She didn’t fear her death, and looked forward to reuniting with her loving husband and other family members. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Orion G. (O.G.) and Myrtle Hanson; her husband of 58 years, Russell O. Anderson; her brother, Leland Hanson and her best friend Jewel Stafford. Janice is survived by her sister, Ramona Mitchell; children Shelley Anderson (Genevieve), Nadean Johnson (Chuck), Jay Anderson (Chrysann), and Jan Anderson (Mike); grandchildren Mark, Nick, Josh, and Taylor; great-grandchildren Ally, Ayla, Easton and Max as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Janice will be buried beside her beloved husband, Russell, at the Lakeside cemetery near Crown, MN with a graveside service with her family at a later date.
