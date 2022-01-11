Janice "Jan" Lorraine Weiss

Our beloved mother, Janice passed away on January 6, 2022 in Nisswa, Minnesota after enduring many years with Parkinson's. Jan was 84.
Twice widowed, she was preceded in death by two men she loved very much, Raymond Irvine, September 1980 and Vernon Weiss, August 2017.
Jan was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Lorraine and Maurice Morrison on New Years Eve, 1937. She is survived by a sister, Judy and three brothers, Junior, Harry and Lynn.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, baking, loved to dance and especially loved fishing. Jan also enjoyed being a stay at home mom and was always a calm presence in our lives. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her giggles and her love of chocolate.
Jan had a special group of girlfriends that she held close to her heart, Audrey, Joanne, Jo, Arlyss, Karleen, Anita and Gretchen.
Jan is survived by her children, Marcy, Lee, Sue, Bob, Steve, Vanessa, Stacey and Vance. Also by 23 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was a wonderful wife and mother, always having enough love for everyone.
A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
