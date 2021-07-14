Memorial Services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Janice R. Dery, age 80, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Janice was born to Merle and Drusilla (Daiker) Abney on December 31, 1940, in Lake City, IA. She married the love of her life, Charles V. Dery, on November 4, 1960. Throughout her life, she worked many jobs but the most important job to her was raising her three beautiful children. Janice was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and enjoyed playing Bingo with family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on adventures, and watching her grandchildren’s activities. Janice was always her children and grandchildren’s loudest and proudest cheerleader. Janice is survived by her children, Todd (Sue) of Chandler, AZ and Fawn (Peter) of Andover; 12 grandchildren, Tarina, Jaime, Mimi, Christian, Ashton, Tyler, Tabitha, Michael, Paula, Paul, Chris and Tim; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Betty); and sisters, Luetta and Peggy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; son, Greg; and brother, Merle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.