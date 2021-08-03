A celebration of life for Janice Davis, age 78, of Onamia, will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Onamia Alliance Church. Janice V. Davis was born September 30, 1942 to Roland and Gloria (Gustafson) Hansmeier in St. Cloud, MN. She grew up in Foley and graduated from Foley High School in 1960. She was united in marriage to Ora Davis on February 5, 1962. They moved to Milaca and Janice worked as a housekeeper for many years at Milaca Elim Home. She retired in 2005 and moved to Onamia. Janice enjoyed trivia and loved history. She passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She is survived by her son, Robbie Davis of Ontario, OR; daughters, Valerie Krieger of Onamia and Janelle Boyd of Crosby; seven grandchildren, Derek Davis, Dustin Krieger, Angela Krieger, Kyle Bruce, Laura Berhow, Megan Pigg and Jaclyn Boyd; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Allen Hansmeier, Beverly Fernholz, Loren Hansmeier, Dean Hansmeier and Terry Hansmeier; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ora; granddaughters, Rachel Davis and Samantha Krieger and great-grandson, Isaac.
