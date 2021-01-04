Janice Carolyn Henchen

Janice Carolyn (Olene) Henchen passed away peacefully from a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease on January 1 2021. She was born on April 5th 1931 to Albin and Florence Olene of Spencer Brook. Her family later moved to Princeton. Jan attended and graduated from Princeton High School in 1949. After graduation she moved to Minneapolis for employment and roomed with friend Agnes Stanley. In 1952 she ventured to Fairbanks Alaska and married Leonard Henchen on March 20, 1952. Jan became mother to 5 sons, Jim (born in Alaska 1954), Robert, Richard, Kenneth and Randy (all born in Princeton). Jan was a very talented person, winning awards and ribbons in the crafts of flower arrangement, macrame and ceramics. She was not known as a bowler but once bowled a 240 game that ended up high game of the year for the woman’s league. Jan and Leonard retired 1988 and spent 32 winters in Nevada, playing bingo and making friends from all over the US. Jan was preceded in death by her 6 brothers, Merit (Laverne), Galen (Shirley), Elliot (Joyce), Dean, Dennis (Mary Ann still living), and Jan’s twin brother Jasper (Evelyn), also her infant son Richard and adult son Robert. She is survived by her husband Leonard, sister Bonnie of Brackettville, Texas, her sons Jim (Leslie), Ken (Connie), of Princeton and Randy in Tampa, Florida, grandchildren Dale Henchen in Princeton and Kari (Henchen) Kroska and husband Brett of Foley. Great granddaughters Kenady Henchen, Ella, Britteny and Alaina Kroska. Jan, you were a wonderful daughter to your parents. A wonderful mother and mother in law to your children, and a wonderful wife to me “Your Husband”. We are so proud and indebted to you. Your family loved you very very much. Memorial announcements will be forthcoming later this Spring depending on the covid threat.
