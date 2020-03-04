Janet Marie Bowman Fitzgerald

Janet Marie, age 84, of Cambridge, passed away on March 1, 2020. She was born Jan. 4, 1936. She lived in Minneapolis, Princeton, Hackensack and her final days were in Cambridge. She is survived by her husband, Don Fitzgerald; daughter, Diane Steinke (Jerome Kujawa); granddaughters, Tricia Jensen, Amy Weller (Blake Neu); great-grandchildren, Jeremy (Leah), Nicole (Troy); eight great-great grandchildren; sister, Bev; brother, Lyle; nieces, nephews, many relatives and good friends and grand-dog “Gizmo.” She is preceded in death by her first husband, Jim; parents; one sister and four brothers; and her beloved dog “Spanky.” Janet liked gardening, bingo, coloring and loved babies and dogs. She worked many years at a factory and 15 years bartending at the Legion in Hackensack. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Fitzgerald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

