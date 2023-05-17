Janet Lei Loni (Miller) Almberg, 78, died from hypertensive heart disease, May 2, 2023, in the comfort of her home. She was born March 26, 1945, in Princeton, MN to Roy and Violet (Bergstrom) Miller.

Janet graduated from Princeton High School in 1963. She married Londel "Lonnie" Almberg. They settled in St. Paul, MN until Lonnie was drafted into the military. Lonnie's service took them to Washington state where they started their family. As their family grew, Janet and Lonnie brought their girls back home to Minnesota. Upon retiring, the couple moved to Las Vegas to be closer to their daughters. Janet and Lonnie celebrated 59 years of marriage in October.

