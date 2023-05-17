Janet Lei Loni (Miller) Almberg, 78, died from hypertensive heart disease, May 2, 2023, in the comfort of her home. She was born March 26, 1945, in Princeton, MN to Roy and Violet (Bergstrom) Miller.
Janet graduated from Princeton High School in 1963. She married Londel "Lonnie" Almberg. They settled in St. Paul, MN until Lonnie was drafted into the military. Lonnie's service took them to Washington state where they started their family. As their family grew, Janet and Lonnie brought their girls back home to Minnesota. Upon retiring, the couple moved to Las Vegas to be closer to their daughters. Janet and Lonnie celebrated 59 years of marriage in October.
Janet is survived by her husband, Lonnie; her daughters Kristen (Steven) Plaisance of Spokane, WA, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Dahl of Henderson, NV and Amy (Jason) Foss of Jurupa Valley, CA; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Jackie Murphy of Bismarck, ND and her brother, David (Susie) Miller of Cedar, MN; and sister-in-law Jane Miller of Redby, MN; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael and Jonathan and brother-in-law, Gene Murphy.
Janet will be forever remembered for her infectious smile, quick wit and nurturing care for others. She made a commitment to serve the Lord as a young lady, which she kept with joy until her last breath.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 2:00 pm at the Station 1 Event Center, 26140 136th St. NW, Zimmerman, MN 55398.
Pictures can be viewed, and fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmeastern.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.