Services will be at a later date for Jane Y. Grausnick, age 59, who passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Jane was born February 3, 1962 in Minneapolis to Charles "Skip" and Yvonne "Bonnie" (Gibson) Lindsey. She married Steve Grausnick on February 17, 1990 in Milaca. She lived in Milaca most of her life and in St. Cloud for the past 20 years. Jane was a receptionist for Journey Home and the St. Cloud Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, and baking. Jane loved her two boxer dogs, and spending time at the ocean and pool. She was generous, strong, a hard-worker, never complained, and had a dry sense of humor.
Survivors include her husband, Steve of St. Cloud; sons, Pete VanAlst of Brainerd and Michael (Briona) VanAlst of Shoreview; sister, Lorrie (Keith) Kelash of Rice; grandchildren, Jackson, Rachael, Hannah, Abigail, Echo, and Avanell; and grand-niece, Marybeth.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bob Lindsey; and sister, Mary Lindsey.
