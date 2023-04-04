Jane Marie Hoiland, 67, born December 29, 1955, resident of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina passed away March 30, 2023. Her battle with cancer is over and she is now resting peacefully with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents Rudolph (Rudy) and Ruth.
She is survived by her loving partner Norm Hans; her sons Jason Hedin and wife Dawn, Cory Hedin and wife Tanya and her bonus daughter Jamie Boorse and husband Tim; her brothers Doug Noack, Kenneth Noack, Richard Noack, Daniel Noack, David Noack; her sisters Judy Bockoven, Joyce Berger, Janet Nelson, and their collective families. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, Caylin, Matthew, Brandon, Hunter, Trevor, Dawson, Devyn, Cullen, Sierra, Kiley, Sawyer and one great grandchild Connor.
Jane grew up in her hometown of Ogilvie, Minnesota. She resided in Minnesota for much of her life providing for her family and growing her career as a buyer for professional building supply companies. At the end of her career, Jane retired, fired winter, and moved to South Carolina (Murrells Inlet-Myrtle Beach) with her best friend Lori. Together they were a modern-day Laverne and Shirley. She worked part time at the local VFW tending bar and making new friends with her big personality.
It was in South Carolina that she met a wonderful man who would quickly become her new partner in life. Their love while short, was a beautiful thing to admire. They cared deeply for each other, and it was Norm who was at her side while she battled a terribly aggressive cancer.
While she only had a short 3 years in South Carolina, she made many friends who came to love and care for her during her last hours. Jane touched so many people with her "life of the party" personality. She was quick witted and wildly humorous. She loved a good joke and making people laugh. She loved to have fun and be playful with everyone she knew.
"My Girl," Mom, Sister, Daughter, Grandma, Great Grandma, Best Friend, Boop, Janie and friend to many. You will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten. God Speed.
A Memorial Gathering in South Carolina will be announced in the coming weeks.
A memorial gathering for her Minnesota Friends and Family will be held at the home of Ken Jr. and Kristine Noack, June 10th in Milaca, 13464 170th St., Milaca, MN 56353 at 1:00PM.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
