Jane LaPorte Gedde

Jane L. Gedde, 91, of Pillager, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. A Celebration of Jane’s Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Nelson – Doran Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services and to stay for a luncheon to follow. Interment will take place at Wildwood Cemetery in Pillager. Jane was born May 16, 1929, in Brainerd, MN, the daughter or Earl and Pearl (Peterson) LaPorte. After graduating from Pillager High School, Jane furthered her education at Brainerd Junior College and obtained an Associates of Arts degree. She moved to St. Paul where she began working for the State of Minnesota. After two years, her parents grew tired of her not being at home and introduced her to the nice man next door who worked at the hardware store. Not long after, she and Raymond Gedde married. The couple made their home in Pillager and Jane worked full-time; she ended her career at Pillager School District. Jane was active in her community and was a member of the Pillager American Legion Auxiliary and First Lutheran Church. She and Ray enjoyed traveling and spending a few months a year in Arizona. She was an avid shopper and liked to sew. Jane cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Above all, she loved to dance. And she and Ray spent many nights kicking up their heals to the sound of a Polka Band. She will be dearly missed and is survived by her daughter, Mary (Gerhard) Bergmann of Milaca; son, Ron (Melanie) Gedde of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Amanda Nelson, Jacob Nelson, Nichole Horbach, Eric Johnson, Scott Gedde, and Madison Gedde; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; parents, Earl and Pearl; brother, Harlan LaPorte; and granddaughter, Katrina Rae. Nelson – Doran Funeral Home, www.nelson-doran.com, 218.829.4755
