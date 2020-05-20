James W. Dieken, age 69 of Minneapolis, died on December 10, 2019. He was born May 20, 1950 in Aurora, Colorado, the second son of John and Josephine Dieken. As a young child he moved with his family to Virginia and Louisiana before they settled in Milaca, MN. James graduated from Milaca High School in 1969. James enlisted in the United States Air Force in January 1970. While in the Air Force, he was stationed in Thailand before being stationed stateside. He was honorably discharged on December 1977, and was part of the 4787 Materials Squadron in Duluth, MN. A private family funeral will be held with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN at a later date. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Jan; sister, JoAnn Lombard; and infant niece, Marsha Lombard. He is survived by his brothers, Jerald Dieken and Jeff Dieken both of Rockford, MN; brother-in-law Ronald Lombard; nephew Charles Lombard and niece Laura Lombard.
