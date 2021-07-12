Mass of Christian Burial for James Burns will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Interment follows in the St. Louis Cemetery in Foreston. James Thomas Burns of Foreston, Minnesota, passed away on July 8, 2021. Jim was born on August 1, 1929, to William and Anna (Fitzpatrick) Burns at their farm outside of Foreston, Minnesota. He attended school at the District Eight School, which is now Faith Christian School, and graduated from Milaca High School in 1948. Jim served in the military for almost four years and was honorably discharged from the Army on May 14, 1952. For the next several years, he worked as a milk tester in southwestern Minnesota before moving back to his family's farm. On October 27, 1962, Jim was united in marriage to Audrey Hagen at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Anoka. Jim and Audrey purchased the family farm from his parents where they farmed, raised their family, and have resided ever since. Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Foley American Legion Post 0298. He served on boards for the St. Louis Catholic Church and Foreston Creamery. Jim enjoyed fishing and playing cards, particularly cribbage. Those who knew him will remember his quick wit and outgoing nature. Jim is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Audrey, of Foreston; seven children, Thomas (Andrea) Burns of East Bethel, Monica (Joel) Bartos of St. Cloud, Robert Burns of Foreston, Susan (Dan) Starr of Hillman, Pamela (Paul) Jindra of Aitkin, Charles (Stacy) Burns of Zimmerman, and Sara (Allan) Burns of Boston, Massachusetts; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Jerome and Arnette Burns of Princeton; sister-in-law, Kathy Crowe of Mora; many nieces and nephews; and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna; siblings, Mary Meier, Ann Case, William Burns, John Burns, and a sister who died in infancy, Joan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.