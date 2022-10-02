James Robert James, Sr., age 89, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Milaca, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022.
Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 11 AM at St. Mary's Cathlolic Church in Milaca. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Jim was born July 1, 1933 to William and Mabel (Samuelson) James in Hayland Township, Mille Lacs County. He grew up and spent most of his life in Milaca. He served in the US Army from November 23, 1955 to October 1, 1957. He met Irene Gossen and they were married on April 4, 1964 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milaca. Together they raised four children on their hobby farm.
Jim enjoyed farming, hunting, gardening and spending time with his family. He loved his hunting and fishing trips with his sons. When looking for Dad, he could always be found out in his fields on the tractor. Jim enjoyed retirement with Irene by his side, having family gatherings, and daily visits from his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; children, Cindy (Brian Hoppenrath), Debi (Paul Berkenstock), Jim (Tami) and Dan (Heather); 13 grandchildren, Jenessa, Caleb, Alec, Ella, Nicole, Alicia, Bethany, Adam, Josh, Jenaya, Noah, Sheena and Andi; 18 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Bella, Landyn, Lacey, Alaina, Axton, Avery, Abe, Sybbie, Kameron, Adrienna, Zacharias, Jacob, Austin, Lilly, Stella, Jax and Monroe; also by many nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mabel James; parents-in-law, Francis and Ann Gossen; siblings, Evelyn James, Vivian Oskey, Gordon James, William James, Donald James, Rueben James and Betty Hendrickson; siblings-in-law, Henry Gossen, Lou Gossen and Betty Unger.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.