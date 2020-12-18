James Kragt, age 79, of Milaca, passed away on December 17, 2020 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease on Monday, December 21, 2020. Interment with full military honors follows at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Community Christian School in Pease. Jim was born October 12, 1941 to Gerrit and Jennie (Vedders) Kragt in Pease, MN. He attended Pease Christian School and Milaca High School. He helped his father on the family farm. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in June of 1959 and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Knox. He was united in marriage to Carol (Goslinga) Kragt on September 3, 1965 in Pease, MN and to this union, two children were born. After Jim’s father retired, Jim took over the family farm where he continued farming until he retired and moved to town in 2018. He loved playing ball. He loved deer hunting and heading to the lake with his Lund boat and cane poles. He loved spending time with his family and solving the world’s problems at the Pease Café. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol of 55 years; children, Tracy (Kragt) Larsen and husband Todd of Milaca, Steve Kragt and wife Kimberly of Otsego; seven grandchildren, Claire (Larsen) Skorseth and husband Caleb of Chicago, IL, Nicholas Larsen, Abby Larsen, Kalista Kragt, Kassidy Kragt, Colby Kragt, and Karianna Kragt; brother, Alan Kragt and wife RuthAnn of Milaca; sisters, Edie (Kragt) Kuperus and husband Mitch of Milaca, and Carol (Kragt) VanSomeren and husband Rich of Baldwin, WI; sister-in-law, Joyce Kragt; in-laws, Steve and Eileen Nikolas of Ham Lake, Brad and Marlene Jenson of Monticello, Brad and Dorothy of Peachtree, GA, John and Barb Goslinga of Milaca, and Kay Goslinga of Milaca. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Gerrit and Jennie Kragt; his brother, Lee Kragt; and his brother-in-law, Bill Goslinga. Jim was a man of great faith; he was a long-time member of the Pease Christian Reformed Church where he served as a deacon and an elder for many terms. He was also involved in prison ministry. He was passionate about Christian education as he also served on the Community Christian School Board. He was also a Bogus Brook Township Supervisor for over 20 years.
