James “Jim” Peter Thul passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Elim Rehab in Princeton, MN, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born the oldest of nine children to Lawrence and Louise (Garding) Thul on October 1, 1946, in St. Cloud. He graduated from Albany High School and State Cloud State University. On August 29, 1970, he was united in marriage to Dana Rae Pope at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Kimball. After living and working in St. Cloud, they moved to Princeton in 1973, where they both taught in the Princeton School District for over 30 years. Jim retired in 2005. Jim was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Parish where he volunteered in several capacities over the years. He also volunteered in many community organizations. Jim was a true family man who enjoyed hosting events at his home with family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf, especially with his daughter, camping, and traveling. Jim took great pride in keeping his lawn and yard looking like a park. He loved the family dog, Star, and all animals. He was always lending a hand to anyone in need. Above all, Jim will be remembered as a gentle, caring, humble, and kind man who treasured his relationships. Jim is survived by his wife, Dana; daughter, Mande Thul; siblings, Ken (Janel) Thul, Linda Krecklau, Bob Thul, Gene (Karen) Thul, Joyce (Bob) Abeln, and Larry (Nancy) Thul; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Margaret and Peter; and brother-in-law, Myron Krecklau. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on April 21, 2021, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton. Father Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Online obituary and condolences for Jim at www.williamsdingmann.com.
