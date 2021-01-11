A public visitation for Jim Eisenzimmer, age 79, of Milaca, will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca. A private funeral mass will follow the visitation with burial at the parish cemetery. James Dale Eisenzimmer was born September 2, 1941 to Jacob and Elsie (Kingsley) Eisenzimmer in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1960. Jim moved to Minneapolis to work and there he met Shelly. They were married and joined their families together on August 16, 1969. They moved to Milaca in 1974 to make their home on the family farm. Jim worked at VIC Manufacturing in Minneapolis for 28 years and at Styrotech in Osseo until his retirement. He also farmed during his years working in the Twin Cities. Jim and Shelly enjoyed their trips to Florida and family fishing and camping trips. They also enjoyed life on their wonderful farm together. He enjoyed collecting tools and hats and loved street rods. Jim was an excellent teacher to his family and taught them to have faith in God. He was God, Family, Country, Freedom, Chevrolet, Farm and Friends. Jim passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Shelly; children, Shannon (Paul) Lawrence, Yvonne Berg and Teresa Eisenzimmer; grandchildren, Anna Lawrence, Katie (Jean) LaBarre, Robbie Berg, Micheal (Stephanie) Berg, MaryLou Berg, Christine Berg and Brandon Ruth; great-grandchildren, Nora, Lucy and Fynneas LaBarre and Thomas Berg; also by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edward.
