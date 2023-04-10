James Corrow

James Allen Corrow, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Foreston, MN on March 31, 2023.

Born to Allen and Marian Corrow on August 30, 1943 in Elk River, MN, Jim and his seven siblings Judy, Greg, Gary, Curt, Clint, Cynthia and Kelly were raised in Dayton, MN. In 1968, Jim and his wife Joanne moved to Foreston, MN.

