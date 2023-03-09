Jacqueline M. Cronquist

Jacqueline Marie Cronquist, 84, of Cambridge, MN, passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2023 surrounded by family.

Jackie was born in St. Cloud, MN to Raymond and Margaret Theisen on April 9, 1938. She graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, MN. She married Gerald Cronquist on September 20, 1958, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park.

