Jacqueline M. Cronquist

Jacqueline Marie Cronquist, 84, of Cambridge, MN, passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2023 surrounded by family.
Jackie was born in St. Cloud, MN to Raymond and Margaret Theisen on April 9, 1938. She graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, MN. She married Gerald Cronquist on September 20, 1958, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park.
Throughout the years, she worked in Accounting and Finances at Northwest Airlines, Twin City Tool and Princeton Auto.
While Jackie was raising her children, she did make time for some hobbies. She often made the children's birthday cakes, Barbie dolls, puppy dogs, bunnies; she expanded into Wilton cake decorating, even making cakes for local friends with custom borders. None of the children will forget the fresh smell of cinnamon and caramel rolls she made EVERY Saturday. The smell of home baked cookies, bars or cakes always greeted her children as they arrived through the door after school.
In addition to raising her five children, she lovingly provided a home for over a dozen foster children, ranging in age from 2-18.
Jackie loved camping with her family, and later with Gerry and church friends. Lake Beauty Bible Camp and Cross Lake were favorite destinations.
Jackie was active in 4-H as her children participated. She also taught Sunday School, AWANA and Early Childhood. Her quiet ways drew children in. In the past, Jackie would lament on her perceived lack of talents. It was difficult in trying to convince her that her talents lie deep within her. Her presence and servitude with and for others was a tremendous shining, bright, and beautiful light that only she was unable to see. Now, in her new spirit, she can lay witness to the many incredible talents she had possessed all along as she has touched everyone who ever knew her. She was such a kind and gentle soul.
Jackie and Gerry attended a training through Family Pathways. They were instrumental in starting The Gathering at Karmel Covenant Church which occurred twice a month. Its purpose was to provide respite for the caregivers of loved ones suffering from Alzheimer's disease. This is something they enjoyed doing for several years. They also provided volunteer driving and created a long term, caring relationship with a few of them.
Their travels took them on a mission trip to Guatemala, Ireland (on their 50th Wedding Anniversary to see her family roots), Alaska with friends Ken and Lois Anderson, Canada, and a trip to Yellowstone with daughter, Cheryl, and her family and in-laws.
Jackie is survived by her husband Gerald of Cambridge; children Karen (Rick) Converse of Little Falls, Colleen Engstrom of Coon Rapids, Pam (Mike) Peterson of Cambridge, Kevin (Paula) Cronquist of Elk River, Cheryl (Chris) Benson of Dalbo; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister Marge (Jim) Brutger of Duluth.
Memorial Service 11AM, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Karmel Covenant Church, 5799 County Road 6 NW, Princeton, MN 55371. Visitation one hour prior. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
