Jacqueline "Jackie" Hoagland

Jacqueline A. Hoagland, age 70, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born on November 5, 1949 in Long Prairie, MN to Sally and Ervin John. She grew up in a large family with nine siblings. Jackie married Larry A. Hoagland on October 4, 1969. Together they had four children; Kimberly, Patrick, Jill, and Jeffrey. She was a nurturing grandmother to 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jackie and Larry resided in their home in Dalbo, MN for 47 years together. This was where she loved to be the most. It was here that she carried out her favorite activities; working in her gardens, watching the cardinals, and soaking up the sunshine. She worked as a waitress at the K-Bob Café for 39 years. She was well known in the town of Princeton, MN for her exceptional work here and touched the lives of many community members as a server. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Princeton, MN for many years where she volunteered as the financial secretary. Jackie was also a long-time manager for the Princeton Youth Hockey Association as their children grew up. Jackie served as a role model to many and will be remembered for her hard work, strength, and kindness. Those who knew Jackie will also always remember her love for list making, raspberry picking, and wood stacking. She took pride in her large family. She loved to cook them meals and host their family’s gatherings, especially in the summertime when the family could spend the entire day outside together and finish the night sitting around a bonfire. She also enjoyed going on four wheeling trips with Larry and their friends and always seemed to find a mud pit along the way. Jacqueline is survived by her husband Larry A. Hoagland; daughter Kimberly (Jim) Sautter, son Patrick (Jody) Hoagland, daughter Jill Palmborg, son Jeffrey (Jennifer) Hoagland; grandchildren Jennifer, Victoria, Ryan, Colton, Alyssa, Alison, Justin, Tanner, Madeline, Nathan, Cole, Adler, and Rhea; great-grandchildren Liam and Parker; siblings Jenifer, Nick, Mark, Roger, Connie, Kathy, Kay, and Joe. She is preceded in death by parents Ervin and Sally John and sister Linda. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Congregational Church, 610 1st St., Princeton, MN. Visitation will take place on Friday, February 21st from 5-8 p.m. with a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 22nd at 11a.m.
Jacqueline "Jackie" Hoagland
