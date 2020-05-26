Private Funeral Services will be held for Ivan Pearson who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Ivan was born to the late Otto and Mabel (Anderson) Pearson in Milaca, MN. Ivan graduated from Princeton High School in 1964. He worked as a lineman for Hoffman Engineering for 35 years. He married Marita L. Larson on October 14, 1978, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton. Ivan enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Ivan is survived by his son, Peter (JoAnna) Pearson of Lebanon, TN; daughter, Mindy (Josh) Gruber of Faribault, MN; brother, David (Elaine) Pearson of Aitkin; and sister, Linda Pearson and Dan S. of Leonard. Ivan is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ivan was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marita; and daughter, Jennifer.
