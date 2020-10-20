Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Word of Life Church, Princeton, MN, for Israel Carl Cook Roadstrom, 22 months of Oak Park, who passed away on October 15, 2020, at the University of MN Masonic Children’s Hospital. Burial will be in Karmel Covenant Cemetery. Israel was born to Joslyn Roadstrom on December 11, 2018, in Ramsey. He was a joyful, kind, and gentle child who had a smile for everyone since he never met a stranger. Israel was very observant and loved to explore everything, enjoying taking apart and putting things back together. He liked anything to do with trucks, cars, and wheels along with going for rides and reading books about machines. Israel loved to climb stairs and push his walker. He liked cats, dogs, and being outdoors. Israel enjoyed food, especially, bean burgers. His favorite word was “No.” Though he was battling health issues, Israel was a warrior. He loved his Mom very much, and he will be greatly missed. Israel is survived by his mother, Joslyn Roadstrom; grandparents, Charles and Faye Roadstrom; uncle, Logan Roadstrom; great-aunt, Joanne Leider; great-aunt and great-uncle, Betty Jean and Clarence Guderian; and many other relatives and friends.
