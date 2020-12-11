A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Christ Our Light North, Princeton, MN, for Irene E. Sabin, age 63 of New Hope, who passed away unexpectedly on December 4 in Robbinsdale. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis with full military honors. Irene was born on November 25, 1957, in Dayton, OH, to the late Herman and Elenore (Brown) Wilson. She enlisted in the U.S. Army, achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant with the assignment as an Intelligence Analyst, served her country proudly for eight years, and was honorably discharged. After her military service, Irene was a licensed marriage and family therapist. She loved to knit, cook, bake, watch baking shows, read her Bible, go to church, do art and coloring, and be around her niece, Laura, and her son, Ethan, as well as all her friends. Irene had a very big heart and loved everyone. She also enjoyed teaching faith formation classes at Christ Our Light in the past years. Irene is survived by her niece, Laura Barnes; sisters, Dianna (James) Brigham and Delores Wilson. She is also survived by her grandson, Ethan. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; and sister, Anita Wilson.
