Irene Mae (Egelhoff) Alderink passed away at her home near Pease on November 11, 2021 surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 1 PM at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pease Cemetery.
Irene was born May 6, 1926 to Arthur and Mable (Proctor) Egelhoff in Antelope County, Neligh, Nebraska. Irene grew up in Nebraska, Wyoming and Oregon. After graduating from high school, Irene went to work at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. She also was a map dispatcher and locator for the Oregon State Police.
She was united in marriage to George Henry Alderink at Camp Bowie Army Base in Brownwood, Texas. After George completed his military service, they returned to Minnesota and bought a farm near Pease where she lived until her passing.
Irene was a member of the Christian Reformed Church in Pease where she was involved in Mother's Club and Ladies Aid. She was also a 4-H leader for 12 years. Irene had many hobbies including, sewing, gardening and baking. She especially enjoyed counted cross stich pictures and she proudly displayed them. Irene was well known for her delicious sponge cakes and brownies. Irene and George took a trip to Germany on the 50th anniversary of WWII to take the same steps George took during the war. Many fond memories were made on that trip.
Irene is survived by her sons, Gerald (Jody) and Phil (Kris); sister, Evelyn Fernau; grandchildren, Brent (Lisa) Alderink, Aimee (Paul) Reynolds, Mike (Sam) Flagle, Timothy (Kristen) Alderink, Kevin (Naomi) Alderink, Kim (Joe) Rygh, Kristy (Randy) Bemboom, Tanya Alderink, David (Michelle) Alderink and Amelia Homstad; also by many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Mike Flagle; daughter-in-law, Judy King; sister-in-law, Marion Swanson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; son, Arthur; daughter, Adel Flagle; grandson, Christopher Flagle; brother, Art Egelhoff and many brothers and sisters-in-law.
A special thanks to Guarding Angels Homecare and Hospice, Princeton Elim Wellsprings Turnaround nurses and staff, Alan Wilson (Physical Therapist) and Sue (Occupational Therapist). In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1644 Church Ave., PO Box 8, Bock, MN 56313.
