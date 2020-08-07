Betty Anderson, age 81, of Milaca, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. A private family burial took place at Forest Hill Cemetery on May 9, 2020. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Betty's family will not be hosting a public service. We planned to have a service later when this virus passed, but it does not appear that will be happening any time in the near future. We are saddened that we cannot having family and friends close with us after her passing. Betty was an active member of the community and was always willing to extend a helping hand where it was needed. Betty took pride in working hard, managing the farm in earlier years, her house, yard, family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mom was tough, even up until last summer, she was still mowing her yard, gardening and volunteering. She was relentless at trying to keep her family in line and making sure we did the right thing. As my nephew so perfectly put it, ”she was tough on us but she had her own special way of loving us”. She loved seeing family and friends. I would like to thank those that came to visit her while she was not doing well this spring. Mom loved to travel, go fishing and enjoyed reading. It was fun to see her light up when she visited new places or caught a fish.
