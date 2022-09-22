Memorial Services will be at a later date for Herbie L. Cedeño, 73 of Princeton, who passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at M Health Fairview, East Bank in Minneapolis.
Herbie Lou Cedeño was born on July 3, 1949, in Sioux City, IA to Louis and Cora (Enriquez) Cedeño. He was self-employed as a roofer for over 45 years and also worked at Plastics in Princeton for many years. In 1998, he met Benita Del Castillo and the couple built a life together, until her passing in 2020.
Herbie enjoyed being with his family and collecting agates and coins. He was a very independent person, but a true jokester at heart. He loved pulling pranks on others, some that continued on for years! Herbie was light-hearted, smart, and had a sweet tooth for any type of candy.
Survivors include his siblings, Carmen Campbell, Cecilia Cedeño, Rita Ruppert, Doris Lynam, and Rose Armstrong; children, Pam (John) Richard, Alicia (Mike) Baker, Louis Cedeño, Jack Cedeño, and Cora (Joe Warthen) Chinander; Benita's children, Maria Mishler, Jake Mishler, and Jason (Cathy) Mishler; grandchildren, Emily Kron, Kelsie Galbraith, Melissa Cedeño, Kaylee Cedeño, Nickolas Cedeño, Ian Chinander, Gabriel Warthen, Elijah Warthen, Jake Mishler, Jr., Kingston Cedeño, Kirsten Heller, David Heller, Sophia Mishler, and Jesse Mishler; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Cora Cedeño; long-time partner, Benita Del Castillo; siblings, Louis Cedeño, Johnny Cedeño, Ben Cedeño, Mary Cedeño, Evelyn Cedeño, and Gladys Cedeño; and his granddaughter, Rebecca Cedeño.
In memory of Herbie and in celebration of his passions, those in attendance are encouraged to wear Minnesota Vikings or Iowa Hawkeyes apparel.
