Herbie Lou Cedeño

Memorial Services will be at a later date for Herbie L. Cedeño, 73 of Princeton, who passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at M Health Fairview, East Bank in Minneapolis.

Herbie Lou Cedeño was born on July 3, 1949, in Sioux City, IA to Louis and Cora (Enriquez) Cedeño. He was self-employed as a roofer for over 45 years and also worked at Plastics in Princeton for many years. In 1998, he met Benita Del Castillo and the couple built a life together, until her passing in 2020.

