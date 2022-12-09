Henry "Hank" A. Steeves, age 82 of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on December 7, 2022, at the Walker Methodist Health Center in Minneapolis.

Memorial Service held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Bloomington with Rev. Nathan LaLiberte officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton at a later date.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.