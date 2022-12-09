Henry "Hank" A. Steeves, age 82 of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on December 7, 2022, at the Walker Methodist Health Center in Minneapolis.
Memorial Service held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Bloomington with Rev. Nathan LaLiberte officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton at a later date.
Henry Albert Steeves was born to Mervin and Katherine (Shaw) Steeves on May 26, 1940, in Princeton. He ran a Christian halfway house called Hidden Ranch in the heart of Minneapolis, and he served as the director there. Hank also conducted seminars for Chuck Colson Ministries. He was a member of the Minneapolis Rotary and recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. Hank lived in Raleigh, NC, for fifteen years and started Sozo Manufacturing with Gary Gaetti. He was an ordained pastor and enjoyed sharing his love for Jesus.
Hank is survived by his former spouse, Christiana and her daughter, Debbie and son, Thomas; his former spouse, Margaret and their three sons whom he adored, Nicholas (Serena), Timothy, and Jonathan; six grandchildren; along with a large family, many friends, and special friend, Jim Fredette.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mervin; mother and step-father, Katherine and Ray Swenson; brothers, Floyd Steeves and Larry Steeves; sister, Bev Becker; and granddaughter, Christy Lee.
