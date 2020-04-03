Henrietta F. Schiebout, age 75, of Milaca passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical, Minneapolis, MN. Henrietta was born July 6, 1944 to Henry and Hilda Nobel (Moorlag) near Hull, IA. She married Christian T. Schiebout on August 7, 1964 in Rock Valley, IA. They first farmed together near Beaver Creek, MN for about a year and then they moved to Kenneth, MN and farmed there for a few years. In 1970, they moved to Milaca, MN where they farmed and raised their family of six children and continued to live there until her death. Although she never intended to farm, she did this selflessly and was credited by her husband for the success of their enterprises. She had a great sense of humor, zest for life, and took pride in her family. She loved to travel and visit her family. In the last few years, she participated in some enjoyable cruises/trips to the Caribbean, Mexico, Florida, and the Pacific Northwest. She routinely traveled independently to Colorado, Washington DC, Arizona, and Tennessee to participate in the activities of her grandchildren. She was a selfless, giving person who invested significantly in her relationships with others. She was actively involved in Ogilvie Christian Reformed Church for many years where she served as a Sunday School teacher and Bible School teacher. More recently she was involved with Pease Christian Reformed Church where she helped with Circles of Hope, Friendship Club, and funerals. She was always eager to give of her time to help others. She enjoyed stitching, reading, building puzzles, and going out for coffee and lunch with friends. Henrietta will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Gregory (Vonda) Schiebout of Milaca, MN, Nancy (Robert) Wilcox of Milaca, MN, Valerie (Dale) Brown of Fort Collins, CO, Michael (Jodi) Schiebout of Jackson, TN, Melanie (Paul) Bauer of Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil, and Brian Schiebout of Mesa, Arizona; 23 grandchildren; siblings, Bernard (Adiline) Nobel, Harriet (Garrett) Van Voorst, John (Marilyn) Nobel, Herkie (Bill) Davelaar and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Chris; and sister, Joanne Altena. A private burial was held at Pease Cemetery, Pease, MN.
