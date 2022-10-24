Helene J. Peetz, age 87 of Princeton, MN, passed away on October 20, 2022, at Regions Hospital, St. Paul.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton with visitation two hours prior to the Mass at the church. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. A luncheon will follow.

