Funeral services for Helen Vanderpoel, age 92, of Onamia, will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 12 Noon at the Holy Cross Center in Onamia. Visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Holy Cross Center. Helen T. Vanderpoel was born April 24, 1929 to Max and Elizabeth (McCormick) Klein in rural Onamia. She was united in marriage to Leonard Vanderpoel on June 10, 1949 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia. She worked as a clerk at Glenn’s store. She enjoyed making quilts for her grandkids births, high school graduations and weddings. She also enjoyed baking cookies and made the best donuts and potato salad. Helen’s favorite pastime was being with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Helen passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mille Lacs Long Term Care Center in Onamia. She is survived by sons, Keith (Vonnie) of Wahkon and Norman (Cheryl) of Zimmerman; daughters, Judy (Gerald) Vogtlin of Onamia and Janice (Gaylyn) Magner of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Betsy (Neil) Hailstone, Sam (Rebecca) Vanderpoel, Tonia (Jamey) Turner, Jon Vanderpoel, David (Karen) Vanderpoel, Peter (Alison) Vogtlin, Tommy (Brianna) Vogtlin, Michael (Barbara) Ruhland, and Jillian (Nolan) Strom; Grandma Great to Mattheus, Simon, Charlie, Catie, Carrie, Hayden, Orin, Dixie, Roman, Vivienne, Vera, Liesl, Sylvie, and one on the way; sister-in-law, Joyce; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren; and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; grandson, Abel Vanderpoel; sisters, Betty Renstrom, Marie Hunt, Ruby Davidson, and Alice Benolken; brother, Jack Klein; daughter-in-law, Debbie Vanderpoel and several nieces and nephews.
